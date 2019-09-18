Carol A Drasler, Onalaska, died on Monday, September 16th at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 AM until service time. Private burial will take place in the Onalaska, cemetery at a later date.

Carol was born on December 28, 1941 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Rudolph "Rudy" and Mary (Cunningham) Binzel. She attended Our Lady of Peace Parochial School and graduated from Columbus High School in Marshfield, WI in 1959. She received a degree in Speech Pathology from Marquette University in 1964. She worked as a Speech Pathologist in the Milwaukee Public School District and the North Chicago School District. Due to her love and commitment to her family, she so graciously put her career on hold to stay home and raise her 4 children. She truly was the anchor of her family and put others before herself. Once her children were in school, Carol's commitment to serve others led her to pursue a degree in the nursing field. In 1982, she received her Nursing Degree from Viterbo College. Carol then worked as an RN at St. Francis Hospital and Gundersen Clinic prior to embarking on a role with Midwest Securities, now United Healthcare.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed horseback riding and reading. Carol, was a member of St. Patrick's Parish and was active in volunteer work in her community.

Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank Drasler of Onalaska, her children, Tim (Lisa) Drasler of Saratoga, CA, Laura (Dean) Eide, of Osseo, WI, Katherine (Mike) Poellinger, Holmen, WI and Lisa (Ryan) Strub, of Centennial, CO. Carol also has five grandchildren; Sarah, Luke, Grace, Zachary & Colten and two great grandchildren; Silas and Quinten. She's also survived by her sister, Mary Jean (Dennis) Michalski, of Marshfield.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Binzel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Birth Rite Charity of La Crosse, WI.