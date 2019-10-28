Carla Renee Olson, 60, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Whitehall.

Carla was born on January 28, 1959, to Joyce (Schreiber) and Edward P. ‘Eddie' Giemza. She grew up in Arcadia, with her four sisters: Christy, Carol, Connie, and Celine. Carla graduated from Arcadia High School in 1977. Ten years later, she married Kenneth ‘Killer' Olson on August 28, 1987, and they were married for 11 years. In 1991, they welcomed their only child, Hilary Joy, into the world. In 2009, Carla found the love of her life, Bernie Matchey, and they were together for 10 years until the time of her passing.

Carla had so much love for all who were in her life. She worked in customer service for many years as a bartender and most recently as a sales clerk. No matter the position, she had a way with people and always made them smile. Carla also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, celebrating life's moments whether big or small, and living each day to the fullest.

Mother, daughter, sister, and loved one. Words cannot describe the incredible loss this is to all who have been blessed to know Carla. Anyone who knew Carla would be able to tell you one thing: you will never forget her spirit. Her spirit when she walked into the room, talked with you, sang with you, danced with you, cooked with you, or shared any moment in time with you. Along with her spirit came her laugh, it was unforgettable and one of a kind. With these qualities, she was able to light up any room she was in. She was bold. She was unapologetic. She was caring. She was kind. She was my mother.

She has now joined the family and friends we have all said goodbye to throughout the years. Most importantly to her, her father, whom she will now be resting beside eternally. She will also be joining her grandparents Albert and Helen (Kotlarz) Schreiber and George and Mary (Pyka) Giemza. For now, she will be in good hands in heaven, and knowing Carla, I'm sure it will be one heck of a party up there.

Carla is survived by her mother Joyce (Schreiber) Giemza, daughter Hilary Joy (Jordan Houser) Olson, her sisters and brothers-in-law: Christy (Eugene "Geno") Kulig, Carol (Mike) Krett, Connie (Dale "Tater") Anderson, Celine (Mike) Dotta; aunt/Godmother: Bernell Schrieber; aunt: Mary Angst; her love: Bernie Matchey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mom, we will always love you.

Friends and family are invited for visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 3 to 6 PM at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, where there will be a 5:30 PM prayer service, with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in North Creek, rural Arcadia. Online condolences may be sent to www.wozneykillianfh.com.

