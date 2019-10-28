Carl "Jim" Melver

Carl Melver "Jim" Jr. passed away on October 27, 2019 at Accura HealthCare of Cresco, Iowa.

A visitation for Carl will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cresco. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 31, 2019, also at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cresco. Burial will be in New Oregon Cemetery, Cresco, IA.

Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Carl was born on May 9, 1925 in Bonaire on the family farm to Carl and Eva (Henderson) Melver. He was one of 15 siblings, 3 sisters and 11 brothers. Jim and his brothers all worked at young ages to help support their family. He was a very hard worker, he remembered a nice farmer that he worked for giving him his first car. Jim worked for various farmers in Howard County, and also roofing houses for many years. He was in the roofing and painting business with his son in the mid to late 1980s. After Jim retired, he mowed lawns and shoveled snow. He also enjoyed babysitting his grandchildren when they lived in Lime Springs.

Jim met his wife-to-be, Carol, one day when he went to help fix her car with his brothers. They later married on August 8, 1953. Together they raised 2 children, son Jim and daughter Ruth. On Sundays, Jim always enjoyed taking his family to visit his parents and Carol's family, too. His family has always been very important and the reason for his hard work: which made it difficult when they lost their children in their young adult years. With the help of many good friends and family, as well as the faith of their church, Jim was able to stay strong and keep going.

Jim says, "I've seen my share of hard times, but I have been blessed with many great friends and family. I am grateful to have my loving wife by my side after 67 years of anniversaries together!".

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol, Daughter-in-law Jody Melver, granddaughters Amie (Mose) Yoder, Holly (James) Bass, grandson Samuel (Anh) Melver, great granddaughters Carol Elsner and Allie Luan Melver, Great-great granddaughter Caladaugh Rakin, great nephew Eric Borseth, and brothers Leonard "Doc" and Oscar "Butch" (Pat) Balk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, children Jim and Ruth, brothers Robert "Bob" (Grace), Kermit (Mary), Earl, George "Bill" (Francis), Norman (Eileen), Richard "Dick" (Sheryl), Tom, Edward and Edwin, sisters Grace (Al) Schorr, Ann (Bob) Balk, and Wanda (Billy) Lawsen.