Bonnie L. Strothman, age 63, of Viola, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1955 to Irvan and Gladys (Quist) Noth. She attended and graduated from Tomah High School in 1973. She moved to Belvidere where she worked as a CNA. She met her husband of 39 years, they married on May 10, 1980. They later moved to Viola, where she became a homemaker and raised her children. She also became Ma Bonnie to many others. She enjoyed many things in her life. She loved spending time at races watching the nephews' race. She enjoyed spending time spoiling her grandkids. She loved her time with her family and friends, cooking for everyone, fishing, and playing cards.

She is survived by her husband Allan, daughter Johanna (Peter) Polesky of Viola, WI; Son James (Missea) Strothman of La Farge, WI ; 5 grandchildren: Destiny, Dusty, Metayah, Majesta, and Mohnee. She is also survived by her sister Connie of Tomah, and 6 Brothers: Ed (Brenda) Noth of Tomah, Bob (Sandy) Noth Tomah, Bill Noth of Tomah, Tom (Sue) Noth of Tomah, Jim Noth of Tomah, Mike (Gaylene) Noth of Warrens, one Sister-in-law Rita Jo (James) Robinson of Orfordville, One Brother-in-law Ted (Trudy) Strothman of Calvert City, Kentucky; Special niece Jerusha (Brad) Oesterle, also many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Wayne and Mark, Sister-in-law Marsha, Brother-in-law Darrel.

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 12 p.m. at the La Farge Free Methodist Church in La Farge with Pastor Mark Philips officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.

The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service. of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.