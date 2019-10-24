Blaine "Jiggs" L. Oliver, 76, of Stoddard passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born November 25, 1942 to Arnold and Eileen (Suiter) Oliver in Viroqua. He was employed for many years at Lawrynk's Grocery and Feed in Stoddard.

On January 18, 1964 he married Judith Umberger and they were later divorced. He is survived by 2 daughters, Kristina (Randy) Klar of Onalaska and Kimberly (Steven) Thesing of Stoddard; 3 sisters, Carol (Larry) Oliver, Darlene Redig and Patricia Dennison and a brother Daniel "Ole" Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law Daniel Kocimski and brothers-in-law Robert Redig and Wesley Dennison.

A visitation will be held at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley on Sunday October 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Stoddard Cemetery on Monday October 28 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Beron's of Rockland, Bothne House of Coon Valley, Old Times and Norseland Nursing Home of Westby and especially St. Croix Hospice for their loving care and service.

