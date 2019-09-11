Bernita A. Bisek, age 87, of Whitehall, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in her home.

Bernita was born on January 26, 1932 in Nelson, WI to Harry and Louise (Engel) Krause. She married Alphonse E. Bisek on January 3, 1956 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona, MN.

She was employed by Merchants National Bank, the Whitehall School District, and the Trempealeau County Abstract and Title Service prior to her retirement.

Bernita was an active member of Saint John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall since 1959.

She loved visiting with family and friends, driving through the countryside, camping and sewing.

Bernita is survived by a daughter, Callista L. (Newt) Gingrich of McLean, VA; a brother, Linton (Catherine) Krause of Winona, MN; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. followed by a rosary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Father Woodrow Pace will officiate.

Family and friends may also call one hour prior to the Mass on Monday.

Memorials may be designated to Saint John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.