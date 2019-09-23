Bernice Theoline Stenberg, age 107, of rural Ettrick, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.

Bernice was born on July 3, 1912 to Thomas and Betsy (Olson) Berg. She married Minard Stenberg on November 17, 1934 by Rev. John Olson.

Bernice and Minard farmed outside of Ettrick and later in French Creek. They moved to Ettrick where Minard did carpenter work and Bernice worked at Twesme Grocery and later at Gale Products in Galesville.

Minard preceded Bernice in death on July 9, 1977.

Bernice is survived by three daughters, Shirley Stenberg of Onalaska, Betsy (Jim) Erickson of Ettrick and Char Sacia of Galesville; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Stenberg of Winona, MN and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bernice was preceded in death by a son, Wayne; a sister, Tillie and seven brothers, Gilbert, Alfred, Alvin, Art, Ben, Ed and Sam.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the French Creek Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Ettrick. Pastor Anna Sorenson will officiate.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.