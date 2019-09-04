Barrett Earl Aldridge, infant son of Nathaniel and Jada (Stargardt) Aldridge, was born and died on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse.

In addition to his parents, Barrett is survived by a sister, Madilyn; a brother, Brantson; his grandparents, Judy Thronson of Blair, Steve (Lorie) Stargardt of Broadhead, Diane Stargardt of Whitehall, Lisa (Brad) Mathson of Hixton and Marvin (Karla) Aldridge of North Carolina; great-grandparents, John (Shirley) Mathson of Whitehall; aunts and uncles, Levi Aldridge, Michael, Kayla, Lucy, Lily, Daisy, Luke and Annabelle Mathson, Jim and Nicole Thompson and Ki Stargardt and cousins, Hannah and Benjamin Walske.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair.

