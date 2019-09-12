Barbara C. Potthoff, age 79, of Spring Valley, MN died September 10, 2019, at Cottagewood in Rochester, MN.

Barbara Cecelia Powers was born in St. Paul, MN on June 24, 1940 to William and Genevieve (Theisen) Powers. On June 6, 1966 she was united in marriage to Raymond Theodore Potthoff. Barb taught in Spring Valley for 15 years and taught at Harmony area schools from 1984-1995 and Fillmore Central schools from 1995-2005. She was a very loving wife and mother, and was a person who cared for others in the community in a quiet manner, particularly children. She was a long time member of St Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley.

Barb is survived by her Husband Ray Potthoff of Spring Valley, son Tony (Kari) Potthoff of Queens Creek, AZ, daughter-in-law Deanne Adams of Farmington, MN, 5 grandchildren; Ethan, Tensae, Leonard, Ivy and Quinn. She is also survived by 1 brother; William (Candy) Powers of Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son Ted and a sister Rita.

Funeral Mass for Barb Potthoff will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at the church prior to the service.

Condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com