Memorial services for Anne L. Whalen will be held 1 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow, MN.

Anne Whalen, age 73, of Minneapolis, MN, Waterloo, IA, and LeRoy, MN died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Grand Meadow Healthcare Center.

She was born August 10, 1946 in Buffalo, NY to Francis and Lois Whalen. She attended and graduated from West High School in Waterloo, IA in 1964. She then attended the University of Northern Iowa and then moved to Morristown, NJ and attended Fairliegh Dickenson University. For the next 50 years she lived in Minneapolis, MN.

She is survived by 3 siblings Michael (Kathleen) Whalen of Harpers Ferry, IA, Jim (Connie Lee) Whalen of Des Moines, IA, and Kathy (Daniel) Anderson of Coralville, IA she is also survived by 2 nieces Carey Whalen and Caitlin Bean, and a nephew Sean and his wife Bonnie, two close friends Mary Lepeine and Elise Harasyn.

Memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.

