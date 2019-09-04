Amy K. Peek
Amy K. Peek, 50, of La Crosse, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Coulee Region Humane Society. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com