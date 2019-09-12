Amy Jo M. Blaha, age 38 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on September 15, 1980 to Dennis and Mary Jo (Thompson) Klipstein in Hillsboro. Amy Jo grew up in Elroy and graduated from the Royall High School in 1999.

Amy Jo was united in marriage to Scott Blaha on October 10, 2009 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy.

She enjoyed children and babysitting, spending time with family and was a fan of WWE RAW Wrestling, but most of all she loved her two dogs, Scrappy and Tank and spoiling her three nieces.

Survivors include her husband, Scott of Hillsboro; parents, Denny & Mary Jo of Elroy; grandmothers, Mary Thompson and Dorothy Klipstein, both of Elroy; brother, Chad (Tessa) Klipstein and three nieces, Katelyn, Ashleigh and Elizabeth; stepchildren, Scott and Kelsey Blaha; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Tinker Thompson and Bud Klipstein and in-laws, Albert and Verna Blaha.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy with Father John officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery, rural Elroy. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and at the Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m.


