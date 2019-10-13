News

Youth Sports Safety Symposium hopes to keep student athletes healthy into adulthood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Mayo Clinic Health System and UW-La Crosse teamed up for a Youth Sports Safety Symposium at the Radisson Center.

Dr. Paul Molling with Mayo Clinic Health System helped coordinate the event. He said the event is in part a response to a number of student athlete injuries over the summer.

More than 150 people came to listen to coaches, physicians and nutrition experts talk about ways to make our community safer for student athletes.

Molling said the topic hits close to home, the workplace and the field for him.

"I think we're being more cautious than ever. I think you're seeing parents become more cautious than ever. Being a coach myself, being a physician myself, being a parent myself, I question: How am I going to protect the young student athlete? What can we do?" said Molling.

This is the first year the event was held, and Molling said organizers plan make it even bigger next year.
 

