Youth Outdoor Fest gives kids free day of fun outdoors.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 11th Annual Youth Outdoor Fest was held at Veterans Freedom Park in La Crosse on Saturday.
Kids could spend their time boating, fishing, geocaching, doing archery and more.
They could also see live reptiles, win prizes and ride a zip line.
Abby Heilman, the Parks and Recreation Department's special events coordinator, said the event is meant to showcase outdoor recreation opportunities in the area and potentially introduce kids to a lifelong passion.
"That's something that's super special. It's something they'll take with them as they get older," said Heilman.
The event was put on by the Parks and Recreation Department, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office and Friends of the Upper Mississippi Fishery Service.
