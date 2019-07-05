News

Youth Outdoor Fest at Veterans Freedom Park

Posted: Jul 05, 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 11th Annual Youth Outdoor Fest is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at Veterans Freedom Park.

The free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,  offers children the opportunity to experience many outdoor recreation activities including a zip line, live reptile presentations, archery, boating, canoeing, kayaking, free raffle prizes and more.

Youth Outdoor Fest is hosted by the City of La Crosse - Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Friends of the Upper Mississippi.

More information is available on their Facebook Page here or by calling the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department's Main Office at 608-789-7533.

 

