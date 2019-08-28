YMCA sidewalk gets an uplifting makeover

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse YMCA Community Teen Center added some new color this week, all thanks to local teenagers.

Area teens started painting the sidewalk in front of the Teen Center on Tuesday and will continue throughout Wednesday.

The project was inspired by a New York-based organization that brightens public areas with colors.

The students worked with YMCA staff this summer, designing a unique pattern that will add appeal to the outside of the building.

Teen and Youth Services Director for the Center, Lisa Luckey, hopes that the brighter colors will improve moods and create a welcoming environment.

"As adults having color in our workplaces can help us feel more engaged, it's the same thing with kids of any age, so youngsters all the way up to teens."

The final coat of paint will be added tomorrow, and the students will be treated to lunch to celebrate their hard work.

