YMCA receives nearly $20,000 donation from Subaru and Dahl Automotive

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Dahl Subaru presented a donation check to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA on Tuesday, in honor of the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event.

The YMCA was selected by Dahl Subaru as their hometown charity choice for the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event.

From November 2018 to January 2019, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle were able to select their local charity or a national organization for the $250 donation from Subaru of America. Dahl Subaru matched the $250 donation to make a total of $500 for each time the local YMCA was chosen.

Co-Owner of Dahl Automotive, Tyler Dahl, says "I think that partnering with a brand like Subaru, who really does care about our local community, and being able to shift those national funds from a lot of charities that may not have a big impact locally here - we can really shift a lot of those funds to an organization like the YMCA which directly benefits La Crosse, Onalaska, and Winona residents."

For the third year in a row, there was no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, Subaru of America and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $140 million donated since the creation of the Share the Love Event to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the event.

For 2018, Subaru of America selected four national charities: ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals On Wheels America and National Park Foundation, while Subaru retailers could also elect to add a hometown charity to help support their community. Dahl Subaru selected the La Crosse Area Family YMCA as it's hometown charity and listed it as an organization that customers could select to receive the donation.

