Xcel Energy working to restore power following storms
STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - Closed roads and bridges throughout the area are making is difficult for crews to restore power to homes in Vernon and Monroe Counties.
Xcel Energy has crews working to assess the damage and make repairs to restore power.
However, washed out roads are making it difficult to get to some locations.
Due to the extent of the flooding, Xcel does not have an estimate of when power may be restored.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Ontario residents: "Flooding is worse than previous years"
- Coon Valley residents say flooding unlike they've ever seen
- Area road closures due to flooding
- The 'story' behind the deer photo
- Several shelters set-up for flood victims
- Flooding hampering Xcel Energy restoration efforts in Vernon, Monroe counties
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28
- Flood conditions improve in Monroe County
- Health officials warn about mold during flood clean-up
- Prairie Spring Science Center set to open on UW-La Crosse campus