Xcel Energy working to restore power following storms

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 06:17 PM CDT

STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - Closed roads and bridges throughout the area are making is difficult for crews to restore power to homes in Vernon and Monroe Counties.

Xcel Energy has crews working to assess the damage and make repairs to restore power.

However, washed out roads are making it difficult to get to some locations.

Due to the extent of the flooding, Xcel does not have an estimate of when power may be restored.

