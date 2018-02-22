Xcel Energy named one of World's Most Admired Companies
Fortune magazine recognized Xcel Energy as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the fourth consecutive year.
“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in our industry by Fortune. It’s another indicator of the value we’re delivering and is a direct result of our hardworking employees and their dedication to serving our communities and providing the very best experience for customers,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, and CEO, Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy is a national leader in wind energy and is ranked highly for its innovation, social responsibility and long-term value by other utilities, according to a news release.
