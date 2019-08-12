Xcel Energy confirms power outages in Onalaska, La Crosse, La Crescent
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to three locations in Onalaska, La Crosse and La Crescent.
The outage in Onalaska began just after noon near Crossing Meadows. Two other smaller outages have been reported in La Crosse and La Crescent.
For a status update on a power outage, check Xcel Energy's website here.
