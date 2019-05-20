Xcel accelerates plans to end coal use in Upper Midwest by 10 years

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WKBT) - Xcel Energy released a statement Monday announcing its plans to retire its last two coal plants in the Upper Midwest are ahead of schedule. They anticipate being able to close down both Minnesota plants by 2030, instead of their initial plan to close them by 2040.

Xcel plans to close the Allen S. King plant in Washington County in 2028. By 2030 they plan to close the final coal plant, the Sherco 3 plant in Sherburne County.

Xcel says its plans will transition the company into cleaner energy while making sure cost remain low for customers and ensuing the reliability of their services.

Xcel plans to submit the Upper Midwest Energy Plan to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in July, which includes Xcel's plans for the coal plants. Xcel says the plan includes reducing carbon emission by 80% in the region by 2030 compared to emission rates in 2005.

“Accelerating the closure of our coal plants and leading this clean energy transition would not be possible without the dedication and support of our key stakeholders. We thank them for their work to put us on a path to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050,” said Chris Clark, the president of Xcel Energy for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.