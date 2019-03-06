WSU appoints Acting Dean of College of Nursing, Health Sciences

Dr. Jeanine E. Gangeness

Dr. Jeanine E. Gangeness

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Winona State University appointed Dr. Jeanine E. Gangeness as Acting Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Dr. Gangeness assumes the roll effective immediately and will provide leadership for the College while Dr. Julie M. Anderson is on medical leave. Dr. Anderson joined the university in July as Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

"Our thoughts are with Dr. Anderson, and we hope for a speedy return," said Patricia L. Rogers, Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs. "We’re fortunate Dr. Gangeness is well-positioned to step in to serve as Acting Dean, and we’re grateful to have her vision and leadership to help guide the college during this transition."

Dr. Gangeness joined WSU in 2015 as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs – Rochester and also serves as Dean of the School of Graduate Studies. Prior to coming to WSU, Dr. Gangeness was Founding Dean of the Bemidji State University School of Nursing.

Dr. Anderson said she is confident the college will continue its mission of excellence during Dr. Gangeness’s appointment as Acting Dean.

"I’m very appreciative of the many administrators and faculty who have stepped up to cover department and college needs," said Dr. Anderson. "I’ve only been at Winona State a short while, but I’ve learned quickly that in our community we take care of one another, and for that I’m very grateful."

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.