Worker from Wisconsin killed at Tennessee quarry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a worker from Wisconsin has died at a Tennessee quarry.
Nashville police said 22-year-old Colin Sawasky was working in a ditch at Vulcan Materials Co. Police said in a news release that the operator of a front end loader was putting sand into the ditch when the heavy machinery slid in, pinning Sawasky against a concrete culvert. He died at the scene.
Police were called to the site at about 11 a.m. Monday. The news release said Sawasky had been hired by a subcontractor.
The release said Sawasky's death appeared to be accidental.
Vulcan said in a news release it was "a sad day" and expressed its condolences to the man's family and friends. The company said it is investigating and coordinating with Mine Safety and Health Administration officials at the site.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Person survives after falling from Grandad Bluff
- Wisconsin Republicans plan $400 million income tax cut
- Spots still open for Summer Camps at UW-La Crosse
- Authorities ID man who died after Wisconsin triathlon
- Students unhappy with paid parking pilot program near Western Technical College
- Wisconsin farmers fight to stay open despite wet spring
- Richland Center man sentenced for threatening voicemail
- PAW Patrol Live! coming to La Crosse
- Onalaska Community Days celebrating 14 years
- La Crosse- Eau Claire stores to raise money for Gundersen Health System