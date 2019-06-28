Work continues on La Crosse's Riverside North

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Work is continuing on the redevelopment of the Riverside North area in La Crosse.

The project is in the engineering phase as the master developer and a La Crosse engineering firm continue to work on the project.

The 35 acre site sits just to the north of La Crosse's downtown.

As part of that phase, the infrastructure needs road planning and building placement is being planned.

"We're working on a zoning and planning document with them and we hope to have finalized towards the end of this summer. And that will give us guidance on some of the development plans and some of the first phase of the engineering," said Andrea Schnick, City of La Crosse economic development coordinator.

Construction on phase one of the development is slated to begin next year.

