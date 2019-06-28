Work continues for Riverside Park's bandshell

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Work on the frame for the bandshell that will go over the band stand in La Crosse's Riverside Park is continuing.

Crews were staining one of the three frame pieces Friday at a warehouse in West Salem.

The wood frame will support the roof.

Work on the frame will continue for the next few weeks before it is installed later this summer.

Despite being a new structure, the design connects to other things along the Mississippi River in La Crosse.

"Architecturally, Roald Gundersen designed the lines of the bandshell to replicate the arches on the blue bridges, so it really ties in and then the roof will be a copper which is what is on the gazebo at Pettibone Park," said Terry Bauer, Co-Chair of the Bandshell Consortium.

The renovated bandshell is scheduled to open in early September.



