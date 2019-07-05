Wood working stand provides new option at Riverfest for kids, adults

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new hands-on option is available for kids at Riverfest this year.

'My Shop Maker Space' is making wood working kits available to put together at Riverfest.

The 'My Shop Maker Space' is a community wood working space that recently opened on La Crosse's north side.

For a fee, kids and adults can get materials to build a range of different crafts.

The finished project provides more than a physical object.

"Watching kids or somebody make something and transform just wood into an actual project like a birdhouse, it just creates a memory and that memory is like something that I had when I was a kid and I'm loving passing that on," said Nick Langseth with My Shop Maker Space.

The Maker Space will be open at Riverfest throughout the day Saturday.



