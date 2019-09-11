Woman paddle boards down Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A woman is paddle boarding the entire Mississippi River.

LouAnne Harris started on August 11 in Lake Itasca over in Minnesota and is paddling toward the Gulf of Mexico.

She's doing it as part of a fundraiser for Rivers for Change. The organization creates conservation, education, and adventure programs with the hope of changing the way we think about water.

Harris is prepared. "So I have pretty much everything I need with me," she said. "I have my camping gear, my kitchen, my clothes, food--pretty much everything. I will get a food resupply about halfway down in St. Louis. But aside from that I'm pretty self-sufficient."

When Harris completes the trip, she will be the first woman to paddle the Mississippi River to the sea.

Donations can be made at the organization's website.

