WKBT's Lisa Klein says goodbye

WKBT, News8000.com Lisa Klein

LA CROSSE, Wis. - "News 8 at Five" anchor Lisa Klein is leaving WKBT-TV.

During her 20-year tenure, she has served as an anchor, reporter and producer. Klein started her career at WKBT-TV in December of 1997. She was the first news producer for the station’s new 5 p.m. newscast, "First at Five" with Anne Paape. Klein went on to serve the station as general assignment reporter and weekend anchor.

In 2005, Klein began her role as co-anchor for "News 8 at Five" and "News 8 at Six." She also started the station's award-winning Assignment: Education series, which provides the area with in-depth coverage of our community school districts and state education news.

In 2015, Klein stepped down from her role as co-anchor of the 6 p.m. news and took on the role of lead investigative reporter. Under Klein’s leadership, the station launched its award-winning franchise "News 8 Investigates," which provides viewers with a deeper look into important topics impacting our community.

Klein’s last day is Tuesday, July 23.

In a letter to viewers, Klein wrote:

"Every journey has an end.

After 20 years serving the WKBT-TV viewing area, I’ve decided to take on a new challenge outside of the news businesses.

I want to thank News 8 viewers for their commitment to WKBT-TV. News 8 and News8000.com work hard to produce newscasts and a website that serve our public by informing viewers and readers of the stories that impact their community, neighborhoods and schools. I have been so honored to be a part of a team of journalists who work hard to provide this type of community service. It has truly been a privilege to do this type of work.

Thank you, viewers, for welcoming me into your homes every night on News 8 at Five.

Thank you to the hundreds of educators who have welcomed me into their classrooms to tell stories of changes, challenges and inspiration.

Thank you to everyone who has interviewed with me. The time you take to inform News 8 viewers about what is happening in their community is important and impactful.

And, finally, thank you to my co-workers who inspire me every day. You are my second family.

The good news: I will not be leaving the area. I have accepted a position at UWL. I look forward to continuing to serve the community I love.

And so a new journey begins…"

Sincerely,

Lisa Klein

