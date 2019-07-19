With help from community members, Aptiv opens new adult home for people with disabilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People with disabilities in our community are getting a new home. Aptiv is opening its new adult family home for those who need some help to get around. Officials with Aptiv raised $250,000 to complete this project.

Wheels help us perform our daily tasks. For some people, wheels are the only way to make it through the day.

"We are here today to open a four-person adult family home," said Mary Kessens, President and CEO of Aptiv in La Crosse.

Thanks to donations from members of the community Aptiv (Aptiv provides services for people with disabilities.) was able to renovate a home on Farnam Street into a place people like

Chris could call home.

"Sometimes it's the first time these individuals can feel like they can move around in their own home," Kessens said. "They have more flexibility and freedom in many cases then they have ever had in their entire lives."

This place will provide the space Chris and three other residents will need to get around.

Their efforts don't stop there. They are looking to build a home very similar to the home in the lot next door.

Kessens said these places carry a larger meaning than the square footage and amenities they provide.

"It means a home," said Mark Hansen, who represented his family's organization, the Hansen Family Foundation, at Thursday's grand opening.

"We all want to have a place to go," Hansen said. "A place that's ours. A room that's ours and a community that we live with."

Hansen's family donated the home.

"People with disabilities don't have alumni," Hansen said. "We want to be their alumni."

His family has a personal connection to this cause.

"I have a brother with Down syndrome," he said. "People with disabilities bring joy to all of us who are around them."

Sometimes there's more to a person than what you see turning the corner.

"People don't give them a chance," Hansen said. "People don't take them for the simple love that they have for everyone. They don't have a bad bone in their body."

As society rolls on, these people will have a place in this community on wheels.

"It is a blessing for them," Hansen said. "I think they deserve that more than anyone else."

