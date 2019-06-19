Wisconsin workers needed for 2020 Census

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for temporary jobs available in Wisconsin in preparation for the 2020 Census.

According to a release from the Census Bureau, the 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers, by completing a single application online. Positions are available statewide and offer flexible work hours.

While the Census Bureau is recruiting statewide, there are a lot of needs in rural Wisconsin, as well as for people with special language skills, including Spanish, Hmong and other languages. Applicants can be under 18 to apply, but must be 18 by the time they start work.

Available jobs include:

Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.

travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities. Office operations supervisors assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.

assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support. Clerks perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.

perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support. Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers, and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.

conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers, and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues such as not gaining entry to restricted areas. Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home such as in the evening and on weekends.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.