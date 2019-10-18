Wisconsin students walk out to protest racial slur firing
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Students at a Wisconsin high school are skipping class to protest the firing of a black security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to call him that word.
WISC-TV reports some students at Madison West High School walked out of class Friday to protest the firing. The station streamed video of the walkout that showed what appeared to be at least a few dozen students milling around on sidewalks.
Marlon Anderson says he was responding to a call on Oct. 9 about a disruptive student. He says the student, who is black, called Anderson obscenities, including the N-word.
Anderson says he told the student not to call him the N-word and repeated the slur during the confrontation. Madison schools have a zero-tolerance policy prohibiting employees from uttering racial slurs.
