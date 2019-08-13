Wisconsin State Fair breaks attendance record seven years straight [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] The Wisconsin State Fair reached a new milestone in August 2019.

Over a million people attended this year's fair. This is the seventh year in a row that attendance has been record-high. "Achieving this record number puts us in the top five in terms of attendance," said the chief executive officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park."

The Chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park said the achievement is about more than numbers. "The fact that more than one million people again chose to spend their time at the Wisconsin State Fair is a testament to the quality of the event and the memorable experiences that our visitors have each year," the Chairman said.

The fair is estimated to have generated around $200 million dollars for the Milwaukee region's economy.

