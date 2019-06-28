Wisconsin state budget in the hands of Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin biennial budget is now in the hands of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Republicans are pressing Democratic Governor Tony Evers to approve the state budget.

The GOP spent the spring stripping Evers' policy proposals out of the budget and reducing spending.

Governor Evers can sign it, veto it or use his partial veto powers to revise it.

"Governor Evers has a very powerful veto pen and the budget will be his desk soon, and I trust the Governor to do what's best for Wisconsin and to look at some of those core areas that he campaigned on," said Wisconsin State Senator Jennifer Schilling.

The deadline for action by Governor Evers on the budget is July 5th.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Republican lawmakers would likely attempt to override any partial vetoes in October, but could come back earlier if there's a "dire need.



