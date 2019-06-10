Wisconsin senator says President Trump used tariffs 'brilliantly' during trade negotiations
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - U.S. Sen, Ron Johnson said President Donald Trump used tariffs "brilliantly" as leverage during trade negotiations.
Speaking to "Fox News Sunday," the Wisconsin senator said Republicans understand that tariffs are a tax on American consumers and don't want them to be in place long-term. Johnson serves as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
"He's using tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations, and I think he used them as leverage in the situation brilliantly, quite honestly," Johnson said.
He believes the president realizes the clock is running out to make a deal because some damage will be long-term.
Johnson called China the main abuser of the system but said the U.S.needs to make sure other trading partners also treat us fairly.
"We have not been treated fairly by our trading partners, whether it's Europe, whether it's Mexico, whether it's China. Of course, China is the main abuser here," Johnson said.
