Wisconsin School Garden Day celebrated in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Students in our area are using gardens to grow food and their minds.

Wisconsin School Garden Day was being held across the state Thursday.

As a part of the day, schools are encouraged to hold garden-related lessons and activities.

Students at Hamilton Elementary gathered in the school garden for lunch and lessons about the school's garden.

If students grow food in the garden, they'll know it when it is on their plates.

"We've seen that when kids really are incorporated the growing and harvesting of food, they are much more likely to request fresh foods and vegetables in the school cafeteria, at the grocery store, at the farmers market and so on, so this really does lead to lifelong changes," said Jamie O’Neill GROW executive director.

This was the first year of Wisconsin School Garden Day.



