Wisconsin's Senators react to lawsuit that could strike down Affordable Care Act

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A three-judge panel in Louisiana heard oral arguments earlier this week about whether the entire ACA should be ruled unconstitutional.

When congress zeroed-out a tax imposed by the law in 2017, Republicans claimed that made the law requiring people purchase health insurance unconstitutional.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said the suit could cause millions to lose their private health insurance, and affect protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

"We've been promised by so many that they always would support and stand by people with pre-existing health conditions, including the president, but he has yet to produce a plan," said Baldwin.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson's office said he has consistently supported affordable coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Johnson said there are ways of covering people with these conditions without causing premiums to increase, which he said was caused by the Affordable Care Act.



