Wisconsin Rep. Kind reflects on visit to Middle East

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Representative Ron Kind is back from a trip to the Middle East.

Kind visited Jordan and Afghanistan while overseas last week.

During his trip, Representative Kind met with U-S troops, as well as diplomats.

Kind met with an Onalaska firefighter while he is serving overseas as people from our area are having a global impact.

"Just shows you what a small world this is and how people in our own community are going over there, they're doing an incredible job for us each and every day, kind of the unsung heroes that we have walking amongst us," said Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind.

From Wisconsin, national Guard troops from Appleton and Air National Guard members from Madison are currently serving in Afghanistan and a unit from Eau Claire will be arriving there soon.

