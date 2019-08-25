Wisconsin Ponies of America Club finishes up competition season

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - More that 50 ponies from Wisconsin and Minnesota were in West Salem at The Wisconsin Ponies of America Club's last horse show of the year on Saturday.

Two judges scored a variety of events. Some were focused on the ponies while others focused on the riders.

The Ponies of America breed, which is under 56 inches and has specific markings, was the focus of Saturday's competition.

Rhea Hogden, chair for the event, said the shows provide family and friends a chance to bond over their love of horses, with some even spending the night there.

"A lot of us are staying here on the grounds. We bring our horse trailers or our campers. Some people go camping in a campground out in the woods. We go camping at a horse show," said Hogden.

The events continued Sunday with an open show for a variety of ponies and horses.

Winners on both days received trophies, ribbons and points that go towards end-of-the-year awards presented in November.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.