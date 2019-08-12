Wisconsin home explodes, killing man who was likely asleep
MANAWA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin say a man was killed when his home exploded.
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz tells news outlets that the man killed in the Sunday morning explosion was likely asleep. He had not yet been identified.
Wilz says the home was "totally obliterated." Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau says debris was "scattered all over the place." Rosenau said he'd seen something like the scene "only on TV."
News outlets report the debris spread at least 500 feet (150 meters), damaging nearby properties.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Wilz says the fire marshal conducted an initial investigation and insurance companies will send over their own investigators.
