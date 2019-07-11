Wisconsin high school to offer free condoms
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A high school in Madison, Wisconsin, plans to offer students free condoms as part of a pilot program this year.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Madison West High School will provide condoms for free to students upon request.
The Madison Metropolitan School District's health services coordinator, Sally Zirbel-Donisch, says students will be told about reproductive health, proper condom use and sexual consent when they request the contraceptives.
According to Dane County's health department, the number of sexually transmitted infections at West increased from about 40 in 2015 to more than 90 in 2017. Of the 305 sexually active West students who responded to a 2018 survey, 21 percent reported never using a condom.
The state Department of Public Instruction estimates only about 7 percent of Wisconsin high schools offer free condoms.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Vernon County authorities find missing 15-year-old safe
- La Crosse's All Abilities Park project moving to phase two after city reallocates $300,000 in funds
- Antetokounmpo sues over 'Greek Freak' merchandise
- The Latest: GOP argues for lottery privacy bill
- Wisconsin high school to offer free condoms
- Trump is going to Wisconsin to push for trade deal
- Warren, Sanders, O'Rourke and Castro set for Milwaukee forum
- Two elementary schools undergoing renovations to improve safety
- Pearl Street Brewery to host Hops and Hot Rods event
- Lottery ticket sold in Ramsey worth $21 million