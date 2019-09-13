Wisconsin high school football players punished for hazing
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin school district says it is disciplining students from a high school football team for hazing younger players.
New Berlin School District Superintendent Joe Garza said in a statement the students involved "will be held accountable" but added that the disciplinary action could not be discussed with the media.
The school district said in a letter to parents Tuesday that "hazing did occur" but did not describe what happened.
The Journal Sentinel reports that officials began investigating after receiving an anonymous letter over the weekend saying older players were "paddling" younger teammates with a wooden board at Eisenhower High School. The letter said some students were considering leaving the team as a result.
School officials say the hazing occurred off school grounds.
