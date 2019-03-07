Wisconsin Guard: No problem with Kinzinger border remarks
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin National Guard has decided an Illinois congressman who serves as a guardsman did nothing wrong when he criticized Gov. Tony Evers' decision to withdraw troops from the U.S. southern border.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted Evers on Twitter and on Fox News last week for ordering Wisconsin National Guard troops to leave Arizona.
Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said last week that the guard and Evers' office were looking into whether Kinzinger's remarks warranted military punishment. State law prohibits commissioned officers from criticizing their leaders.
Trovato said Wednesday that the guard's legal team had completed the review and found that Kinzinger was speaking as a congressman, not an officer.
