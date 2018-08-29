Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker tours flood damage in Coon Valley
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is in our area after declaring a state of emergency across the state earlier this afternoon.
Governor Walker visited Coon Valley to get a first hand look at the damage caused by this week's flooding.
The Governor hopes to understand what the needs are from volunteers in the community.
"While some area have never been flooded before that we visted in the last week, other have repeatedly. So we'd like to make sure that of what goes in now is not only recovery, but mitigation, so we can hopefully prevent flooding like that from happening again," Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.
Homeowners that have property damage are encouraged to take pictures of the damage to apply for state emergency aid.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Governor Walker declares statewide State of Emergency
- I-90/94 is open to traffic in both directions
- Floodwaters continue to pass through Kickapoo River communities
- Sources: Packers, QB Rodgers sign 4-year contract extension
- UPDATE: Amtrak: Both trains delayed by flood waters have resumed journey
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28-29
- Viterbo University hopes to meet growing demand for drug, mental health help with new program
- News 8 Investigates: Foot traffic
- 2018 football preview: Caledonia Warriors
- Near-death experience from flood changes Monroe County man