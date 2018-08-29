News

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker tours flood damage in Coon Valley

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:22 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 06:05 PM CDT

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is in our area after declaring a state of emergency across the state earlier this afternoon.

Governor Walker visited Coon Valley to get a first hand look at the damage caused by this week's flooding.

The Governor hopes to understand what the needs are from volunteers in the community.

"While some area have never been flooded before that we visted in the last week, other have repeatedly.  So we'd like to make sure that of what goes in now is not only recovery, but mitigation, so we can hopefully prevent flooding like that from happening again," Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

Homeowners that have property damage are encouraged to take pictures of the damage to apply for state emergency aid.

