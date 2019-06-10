Wisconsin farmers fight to stay open despite wet spring

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Dale Torgerson is making hay while the sun shines, but it hasn't been shining all that often this year.

"The weather has been just awful. This is the wettest I've ever seen."

Across the nation, it was the second wettest May of recorded history, with an average of 4.41 inches. May in La Crosse added up to 6.01 inches, making things harder for farmers like Dale.

"It's the 10th of June today and I'm chopping hay. That should have been done a couple of weeks ago, it is terrible, and it hasn't really dried out this spring."

What makes it harder for Dale, is the current price of milk has been low.

Class III milk, which is used for cheese, has dropped over $7 in the last five years, a downward trend that is seen for all types of milk.

"That's the way it's been, it's stressful."

If the weather and prices weren't hard enough on Dale, eight years ago he became Ill with Gullian Barre syndrome.

Your auto immune system attacks your nerve system, and it happens just like that. I went from walking to stumbling, and this tingling started moving up my body.

After years of rehab, Dale was able to recover from full-body paralysis, and be back to work. But through the medical, industry, and weather problems, Dale is able to keep going with the support net around him.

"I was overwhelmed with the help I got, The past few days there's been lots of people helping out and it's great."

With the help he has, the only other thing Dale needs is some more sun.

"I just hope the weather can straighten out and give us what we need."

