Wisconsin DNR conducting training to investigate hunting-related incidents

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - We are getting closer to the heart of hunting season in Wisconsin, a tradition that attracts more than a half-million people in the state. With so many people taking part, accidents are bound to happen. But officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are making sure they're prepared to handle them.

Last year in the state of Wisconsin, there were 17 hunting incidents, two of which were fatal. On Tuesday, a 65-year-old man in Dodge County was fatally shot by his brother while squirrel hunting.

This week's specialized training gives DNR wardens and other officials a hands-on opportunity to investigate these scenarios. In the woods of the Sparta Rod and Gun Club, authorities are headed out to a fictional crime scene.

DNR wardens are told a turkey hunter hit someone picking mushrooms. The person is injured but alive.

"They're retracing the shot pattern, documenting the scene and taking pictures," said Matt Groppi, a recreation warden with the Wisconsin DNR.

The scenario is part of a week of specialized training for second-year wardens with the state agency.

"We can go over things that we discussed in the classroom. They can apply it out here," said Heather Gottschalk, a recreation warden with the Wisconsin DNR.

There are many challenges when searching for bullet casings, determining where the shots came from or understanding the circumstances of the incident.

"It requires a unique skill set to be able to find all that evidence out in the woods or in the field," Groppi said.

One of the tools that can be used both during the training and out in the field is a Labrador that can detect shell casings or firearms.

"These dogs can come in and in, 5 minutes, find what has taken us days to search for," Gottschalk said.

Groppi said requiring hunters to wear blaze orange and hunter education certification programs have contributed to the decline of hunting-related incidents since 1966.

"We had over 250 in one year, and last year we had 17," Groppi said.

While the incidents don't happen as often, the staff need to be prepared to use these tools to search for and collect evidence of a shooting.

"That's our goal is to prepare our wardens for what they're going to deal with out in the field," Gottschalk said.

Some hunting seasons have already begun, including for squirrels, turkeys, some migratory birds and bears. But this year's gun deer hunting season doesn't start until the end of November.

