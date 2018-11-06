Wisconsin DNR: Bear kill down in 2018
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed fewer black bears this year.
The Department of Natural Resources says preliminary registration numbers show hunters killed 3,685 bears during the 2018 season, down 11 percent from 4,136 in 2017.
DNR officials say the reduced harvest was expected since the agency reduced the quota in three of the state's four bear management zones to boost the population.
More than 124,000 hunters applied for a 2018 permit or a preference point in the DNR's permit lottery.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates continue campaigns during final day before elections
- Wisconsin Governor candidates shift messages during final days of election
- Top Notch Teacher November 2018 - Robert Moses - Onalaska High School
- Police look for suspects in north side bar robbery
- Gov. Walker campaigns in La Crosse ahead of election day
Latest News
- Officials: Driver was huffing before crash that killed 4
- Important Election Day reminders
- City breaks ground on Memorial Pool renovation project
- What to Watch: Walker's battle tops busy ballot
- Wisconsin counties seek additional funds for child care
- 10-year-old Wisconsin girl detained in infant's death
- Authorities: 1 swimmer dead, 1 missing in Lake Michigan
- Light rain, drizzle, snow shower on tap for Election Day
- Minnesota to pick governor; House races pivotal nationally
- Wisconsin Democrats hope to take Ryan's seat, other offices