Wisconsin Department of Tourism donates $25,000 for Coon Creek Canoe Race
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An area community will be turning its creek into a racetrack for a day... with help from a state grant.
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism presented a nearly 25-thousand dollar grant to the village of Coon Valley today.
The grant is to be used for the first annual Coon Creek Canoe Race.
The race will be held on August 24th, right around the one-year anniversary of a flood that severely damaged the area.
"We just figured this would be a great event to bring the community back, bring people back to the community, and show the beauty of Coon Valley and not the devastation of Coon Valley," explained Geoff Lanser, President of the Coon Valley Business Association.
You can learn more about the races by searching Coon Creek Canoe Races on Facebook.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Coon Valley receives 25-thousand dollar grant for event
- Medical Breakthroughs 6/20/19 - Stroke treatments
- Tomah Tractor Pull kicks off today
- Coon Valley artist brings hope to children with cancer, painting murals at Gundersen Health System
- Adaptive water skiing even on French Island offers unique opportunity
Latest News
- Richland Center police chief being investigated by Division of Criminal Investigation, sheriff says
- Coon Valley artist brings hope to children with cancer, painting murals at Gundersen Health System
- Police: Man found on La Crosse's southside died of hypothermia
- Death of man being booked into Richland Co. jail under investigation
- Suicide rates on rise; health care providers urge people to talk about mental health
- New branding for Downtown Mainstreet in La Crosse
- Wisconsin Department of Tourism donates $25,000 for Coon Creek Canoe Race
- Springbrook Park to potentially to be named after neighbor
- Tomah Hosts 44th Annual Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull
- Science camps keep kids learning in the summer