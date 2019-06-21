Wisconsin Department of Tourism donates $25,000 for Coon Creek Canoe Race

Coon Valley 24 hours after the flood

Coon Valley 24 hours after the flood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An area community will be turning its creek into a racetrack for a day... with help from a state grant.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism presented a nearly 25-thousand dollar grant to the village of Coon Valley today.

The grant is to be used for the first annual Coon Creek Canoe Race.

The race will be held on August 24th, right around the one-year anniversary of a flood that severely damaged the area.

"We just figured this would be a great event to bring the community back, bring people back to the community, and show the beauty of Coon Valley and not the devastation of Coon Valley," explained Geoff Lanser, President of the Coon Valley Business Association.

You can learn more about the races by searching Coon Creek Canoe Races on Facebook.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.