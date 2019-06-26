Wisconsin coroner: 6 killed in rural house fire
PICKEREL, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say six people, including four children, have died in a house fire in a small Wisconsin town.
The Langlade County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported about 6:23 a.m. Tuesday in a multifamily home in Pickerel.
Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadlick says the victims were a 34-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 10-month-old girl, a 1½-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy. Shadlick says two other people escaped.
Shadlick says it's not clear if the victims were all from the same family.
The fire is being investigated by the county and state fire investigation teams.
Pickerel is an unincorporated area about 200 miles (about 321 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.
