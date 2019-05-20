Wisconsin Click It or Ticket campaign begins reminding drivers to buckle up

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Law enforcement in Wisconsin is highlighting the importance of wearing a seat belt. The new annual Click It or Ticket campaign started Monday and will run through the beginning of June.

Many local police departments have extra officers on patrol, trying to make Wisconsin's roads safer by getting more people to buckle up. Law enforcement said not wearing a seat belt puts your life at risk and can result in a fine.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department said the roads become more dangerous in the summertime.

"We see increased traffic. We see increased speeds as well during this time," said Lt. Jeffrey Spencer, with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. "Now that there's no more snow and ice on the ground we see people driving significantly faster."

Parents can be good role models by teaching their children to buckle up on every trip.

"The kids can't travel without them on," said Kristen Tomczak, traveling with her family from South Dakota to Michigan.

Wearing a seat belt is something both Kristen and her husband Benjamin make sure their children understand. Seat belt use in cars saved nearly 15,000 lives in 2017 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ben and Kristen have been in a car accident but they were wearing their seat belts.

"The car might be totaled but we've been fine," Tomczak said. "I don't know why you wouldn't. First for your own safety and if you have children. It's such an easy thing."

She said it's a reminder to think about the safety of yourself and the ones with you in a car.

"You love your children why wouldn't you want them safe?" Tomczak said. "You might be a good driver but you have to pay attention to everyone else."

An accident can happen at any moment. The Tomczaks know a man who was involved in a crash and is still dealing with it.

"It has affected his life," said Benjamin Tomczak. "The injuries have never gone away."

Something so simple can make all the difference.

"It doesn't matter if you are going to the grocery store that's five minutes away or you're going 15 hours," Kristen Tomczak said. "You just put it on it takes two seconds. Our 4-year-old can do it. It's not rocket science you can do it."

Of the 37,000 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, nearly half were not wearing their seat belts. Local law enforcement officials said they want to increase the seat belt rate in the state to 90 percent this year.

