Wisconsin Bike Week coming to La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A statewide event is hoping to encourage more people to ride their bikes.
Wisconsin Bike Week kicks off next week in La Crosse.
The annual event celebrates the different reasons why people ride bikes...
But also wants to encourage more people to ride for reasons other than biking to work.
"Some people may think about taking their bike to work or school. Some people may think of bicycling as recreational or socialization opportunities. Some people may find a new route to get to where they're going," said Wisconsin Bike Fed southwest region director Carolyn Dvorak.
Special events designed for riders of all skill levels will run throughout the week next week.
You can find a list of activities on the Wisconsin Bike Fed's website.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse Design Institute hosts open house showing off unique student projects
- UWL prepares for possibly 20,000 state track visitors
- Sen. Ron Johnson stops in Onalaska for law enforcement roundtable
- Xcel Energy celebrates completion of Solar Garden in Cashton
- Northside building renovation plans nearly complete
Latest News
- UWL prepares for possibly 20,000 state track visitors
- Summer meal program coming soon for School District of La Crosse
- Heavy traffic expected as WIAA State Track and Field tournament gets underway
- Opioid prescriptions down 21 percent in La Crosse County
- Mayo Clinic increasing Urgent Care hours in Onalaska
- Hillsboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child
- Arcadia Police Department says two arrested for suspected drug possession
- Wisconsin Bike Week coming to La Crosse
- Hunger simulation held at annual forum in La Crosse
- Wisconsin high court hopefuls to speak at Democratic event