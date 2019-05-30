Wisconsin Bike Week coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A statewide event is hoping to encourage more people to ride their bikes.

Wisconsin Bike Week kicks off next week in La Crosse.

The annual event celebrates the different reasons why people ride bikes...

But also wants to encourage more people to ride for reasons other than biking to work.

"Some people may think about taking their bike to work or school. Some people may think of bicycling as recreational or socialization opportunities. Some people may find a new route to get to where they're going," said Wisconsin Bike Fed southwest region director Carolyn Dvorak.

Special events designed for riders of all skill levels will run throughout the week next week.

You can find a list of activities on the Wisconsin Bike Fed's website.



